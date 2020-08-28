Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Down 6.9%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.75. 1,265,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 917,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

