Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Okta stock traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.62.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,101.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $5,573,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

