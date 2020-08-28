Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.41, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

OKTA stock traded down $5.70 on Thursday, reaching $218.44. 2,686,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,939. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

