Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.03)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $800-803 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.74 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.44. 2,686,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,939. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Okta from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.26.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $276,202.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,741.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

