Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.03)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $800-803 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.74 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Okta stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.44. 2,686,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,939. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.62.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $251,700.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

