Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $202-203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.77 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.44. 2,686,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,939. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.26.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $276,202.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,741.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

