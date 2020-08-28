Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.99. 1,179,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,120. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.