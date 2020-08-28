Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 9.2%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.61 and last traded at $97.12. Approximately 3,251,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 1,588,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after acquiring an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after acquiring an additional 834,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,402 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.