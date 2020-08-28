Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 9.2%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.61 and last traded at $97.12. Approximately 3,251,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 1,588,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.99.
A number of research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after acquiring an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after acquiring an additional 834,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,402 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
