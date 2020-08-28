Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 52,900 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Westrock makes up about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Westrock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Westrock by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. 1,294,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.44. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

