Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 109,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 63.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 164,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 191,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2,219.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,750,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,425,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

