Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 4,236,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,472,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

