Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,368 shares of company stock valued at $79,121,179. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,158. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $432.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.02. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.