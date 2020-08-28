Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,954,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,973,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

