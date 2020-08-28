Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

