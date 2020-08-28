Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,594,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.