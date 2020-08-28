Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network raised its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $221.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,292. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $223.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.