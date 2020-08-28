Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total transaction of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.39. 404,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,384. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $296.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

