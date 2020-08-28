Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,100 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 375.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,570. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,305 shares of company stock worth $10,359,781 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

