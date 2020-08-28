OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading Up 6.3%

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 524,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 434,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. Analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

