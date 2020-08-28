Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Tops $38.42 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $32.03 million and $38.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00004234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.06 or 0.05498287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Orchid Token Trading

