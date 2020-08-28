Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.40

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00003564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $26.61 million and $13.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.29 or 0.05388387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

