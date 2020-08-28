O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $229,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total transaction of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.95. The stock had a trading volume of 378,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,942. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.13. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

