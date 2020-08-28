Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.08

Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 23000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00.

Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.