Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Orosur Mining Inc (TSE:OMI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Orosur Mining shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 73,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.