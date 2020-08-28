Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

ORCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ORCC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,593 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $554,938.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,739,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,077,030.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,601. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

