PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $42,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

