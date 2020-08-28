Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.59. 20,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,316. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

