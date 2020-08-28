Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 117,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 219,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

