Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 5.8%

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:NRIX) was up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 124,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 269,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.