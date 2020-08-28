Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. Seaport Global Securities cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 424,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 265.5% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 458,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 333,182 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 491,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 226,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,824. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11).

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

