PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post sales of $52.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.10 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $45.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $214.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.13 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $251.11 million, with estimates ranging from $242.21 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%.

PAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.05. 72,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.45. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

