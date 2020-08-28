PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $490,161.13 and approximately $311.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00131906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.49 or 0.01654387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00199782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00158501 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.