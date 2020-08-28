PAYCENT (PYN) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $495,742.31 and $2,357.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00128235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.01635792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00204594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

