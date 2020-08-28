Payfair Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Payfair has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Payfair has a market cap of $21,667.89 and approximately $834.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00042034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.20 or 0.05461225 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00033024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

