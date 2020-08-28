Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 1.0% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.34. 6,049,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,799,321. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

