Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 7.5% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.57. 2,075,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,360,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $229.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,606,836 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 514,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,897,297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,414,974 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 387,976 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 370.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,202,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,350,000 after buying an additional 947,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,060,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

