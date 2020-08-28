Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.11 ($8.26).

PSON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

LON PSON traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 571.40 ($7.47). 1,327,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 891.40 ($11.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 568.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 531.22.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pearson will post 5651.5596994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

