Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $41,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,465,000 after buying an additional 1,427,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.21. 2,912,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,796. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.