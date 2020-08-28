Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 332,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $470,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 20,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $18.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,634.33. 1,860,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,828. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,659.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,524.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,386.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.