Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,553. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $289.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

