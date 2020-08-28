Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 23,833 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 963,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,683,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 33.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 673,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after buying an additional 67,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,427,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,804,000 after buying an additional 286,719 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

KO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. 10,923,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,007,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.