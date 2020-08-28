Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,667 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $62,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 21.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 196,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Chevron by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,582,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,219,000 after buying an additional 195,399 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 36.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,427,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

