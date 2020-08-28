Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $52,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $133.73. 13,651,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,481,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

