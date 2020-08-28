Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,360 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $53,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 14,317,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,045,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

