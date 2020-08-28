Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $41 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,006,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,660,857. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

