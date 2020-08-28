Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $47.05 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,769 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $47,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,595,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,628,359. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.