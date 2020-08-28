Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $49.77 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $49,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,510,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,329,000 after buying an additional 298,228 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.27. 1,289,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

