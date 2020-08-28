Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $60.22 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 49,763 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $60,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $505.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,893,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657,890. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.04. The company has a market cap of $311.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $516.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

