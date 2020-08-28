Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $63.66 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $63,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after acquiring an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.67. 2,320,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,380. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.15 and its 200 day moving average is $286.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

