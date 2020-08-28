Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $70.59 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $70,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.00. 3,810,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,390. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

